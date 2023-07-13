Zendaya Tried To Cook Dinner For Herself And Tom Holland, And Ended Up Needing Stitches

Tom Holland and Zendaya Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Zendaya’s attempts to cook for boyfriend Tom Holland didn’t exactly go to plan, he has revealed.

Tom has revealed that his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star ended up needing stitches after prepping a meal for them while he was filming his show The Crowded Room.

Speaking on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, the British actor said he arrived home to find “an empty kitchen with food everywhere, a really bloody rag and a knife”.

Advertisement

“The upside to me cooking [rather than] Zendaya cooking is that I’ll finish with 10 digits, and if Zendaya cooks, she’ll slice one of her fingers off,” Tom joked.

“It is the most stressful experience ever. So I do the majority of the cooking when it’s just the two of us.”

He continued: “[I] was like, ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’ And she’d cut herself, like, really badly, too. And she’s like, ‘I think it’s fine, I think it’s fine.’

″[She] showed me her finger, and I was like, ‘We need to go to the hospital, like, you need stitches. That is really deep.’”

Advertisement

Tom added that Zendaya handled the injury like a “boss”, recalling: “No anaesthetic, nothing. She just [went] straight in, had the sutures and was fine.”

Tom and Zendaya rarely share details about their relationship Cindy Ord via Getty Images

“My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred,” he told the host. “I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple.”

Tom previously spoke about his need for privacy in his relationship with Zendaya after photos were taken in 2021 of the pair kissing in a car, seemingly confirming they were together.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ at the time.

Advertisement