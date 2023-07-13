Tom Holland Gets Real About Hollywood – And Why He Doesn't Like It

Tom Holland Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images

Hollywood megastar Tom Holland is getting candid about why the entertainment business “scares” him.

“I really am a massive fan of making movies, but I really do not like Hollywood,” he said during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“It is not for me. The business really scares me.”

He added: “I understand that I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

The Spider-Man star went on to say he’s been good about “not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype.” Instead, Tom said he tries “to focus on what makes me happy,” which he said includes family, friends, carpentry, golf and a charity that his mother runs.

“I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves,” Tom explained. “And I’ve had friends that I’ve grown up with that aren’t friends of mine anymore, because they’ve lost themselves to this business.”

One of the other areas of his life that Tom protects is his relationship with fellow Hollywood star Zendaya. The Marvel co-stars, who have been linked since 2016, rarely share anything about their private lives.

“My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred,” he told the host. “I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple.”

Tom previously spoke about his need for privacy in his relationship with Zendaya after photos were taken in 2021 of the pair kissing in a car, seemingly confirming they were together.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ at the time.