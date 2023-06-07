Tom Holland Announces Break From Acting After Being Left ‘Broken’ By Upcoming TV Show

Tom Holland at the premiere of The Crowded Room last week Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Tom Holland is stepping away from acting for a year after completing work on his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room.

The Spider-Man star takes centre stage in the new psychological-thriller series, playing Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting.

Recalling his time on the set, Tom – who also served as an executive producer on the series – told Extra: “It was a tough time for sure.

“You know, we were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

“But I really enjoyed it, I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it.”

“But then again, the show did break me,” Tom added, revealing that during production he “disappeared” to Mexico for seven days to lay low.

“I’m now taking a year off and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” he said.

Last month, Tom revealed that he has been sober for over a year, adding that his work on The Crowded Room had allowed him to recognise his own triggers and other factors that cause him stress.

He shared: “Learning about mental health and the power of it, and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life,” Tom explained.

“I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job, doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterward, to sort of get back to reality.”

The Crowded Room launches on Apple TV+ on Friday 9 June with the first three episodes premiering on the network at once.

