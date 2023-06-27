Tom Holland Talks 'Resilience' As He Reflects On 'Horrible' Reviews For His New Show

Tom Holland Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

Tom Holland has poked fun at some of the scathing reviews his new TV series The Crowded Room has received.

Critics held nothing back when they first saw the Apple TV+ series, which initially debuted with a lowly 8% score on the reviews website Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

However, during a mock job interview with Unilad, Tom said that receiving such a poor reception meant he could put his “resilience” into practise.

Asked about the life skills he’d acquired through being a Tottenham Hotspurs fan, the Marvel star explained: “Being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience. You know, Tottenham have never won anything, and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“And, you know, it’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show, and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”

Advertisement

Tom previously addressed the reviews during an interview on Live With Kelly And Mark, clarifying: “Obviously, [when] The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favourable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews.

“But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixs, playing golf…”

The Crowded Room’s Rotten Tomatoes critical score has crept up to a healthier 32% since its debut, while it has a much more impressive 90% when it comes to audience scores.

Earlier this month, Tom shared that his intense work on The Crowded Room led to him taking an extended hiatus from the spotlight.

Tom on the set of The Crowded Room last year Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before,” Tom explained. “And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.

“But I really enjoyed it, I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it.”

“But then again, the show did break me,” he added.