Sydney Sweeney Delivers Frank Response For Intense Madame Web Backlash

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t seem to be bothered by the less-than-super response to Madame Web.

The Immaculate star, who appears as Julia Cornwall in the superhero film, weighed in on the backlash to the critically-panned movie that flopped at the box office, became the subject of memes and was included in jokes by John Mulaney and Jimmy Kimmel during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Sweeney, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, explained why she’s “unfazed” by the intense reaction to the film based on the Marvel Comics character.

“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” Sweeney said.

The remarks arrive after she looped in a reference to the movie during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue earlier this month.

“You might have seen me in ‘Anyone But You’ or ‘Euphoria.’ You definitely did not see me in ‘Madame Web,’” she quipped.

Dakota Johnson, Sweeney’s Madame Web co-star, recently told Bustle that she isn’t “surprised” by how the reactions to the film went down.

“I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now,” she said of the movie.