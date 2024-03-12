Sydney Sweeney's Oscar Night Look Was Actually A Fitting Tribute To An Iconic Actress

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sydney Sweeney took her cue from a classic Oscar night look on Sunday.

While attending the Academy Awards’ A-list Vanity Fair after-party, the Euphoria actor donned an angelic archival Marc Bouwer dress, which Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 ceremony.

Paying close attention to detail, Sweeney teamed the plunging cream gown with a layered pendant necklace that looked strikingly similar to the one the Academy Award winner wore on the red carpet two decades ago.

Sydney Sweeney wore an archival Mark Bouwer piece to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Mar. 10. Doug Peters - PA Images via Getty Images

Sweeney's dress was the same look Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Academy Awards. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

The Reality actor tied things together with a silk shawl draped over her arms, just like Jolie wore in 2004.

Taking a step away from the original look with her beauty choices, Sweeney had her hair in a chin-length bob that featured old-Hollywood-inspired waves and went with glowing bronze makeup.

The day after the party, the star posted an Instagram of the look and thanked Bouwer for pulling the “iconic dress out of the vault for me.”

“It was an honour to wear a piece of history,” she went on, before adding a shoutout to Armani beauty for her glam.