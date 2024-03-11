Emily Blunt's Y-Fronts Oscars Dress Is Seriously Dividing Fans

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Emily Blunt’s prickly character in The Devil Wears Prada was always well-dressed, but the actor turned up at the 2024 Academy Awards in one of the night’s most divisive ensembles.

Blunt, a first-time nominee for her performance in Oppenheimer, appeared at Sunday’s ceremony in a cream-coloured Schiaparelli couture gown and accessorised with Tiffany jewellery.

Advertisement

But some observers online were quick to point out that the strands of sparkling crystals below the waist of the gown, at first glance, resembled a pair of underwear.

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli couture at the 2024 Academy Awards. Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

“Is Emily Blunt wearing the—the men’s tightie whities underwear dress? Yeah—she is,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Added another: “thank you emily blunt for bringing back the handball keeper jock strap.”

The shoulder straps on Blunt's gown appeared to "float" above her body. Christina House via Getty Images

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the dress’s shoulder straps, which appeared to float above Blunt’s body, prompted many to question whether it had been properly fitted beforehand.

“Straps usually hold up a dress. This dress is holding up the straps,” one person quipped, while another noted: “the way i understand this dress is that the lifted straps and the underwear outline suggests some invisible heavenly force is giving Emily Blunt an enormous wedgie, a spiritual wedgie, through the dress, perhaps into her soul.”

Wedgie or no, Blunt’s look was perfectly in sync with her husband, John Krasinski, who wore an ivory suit.

Blunt, left, with husband John Krasinski. Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Though Blunt lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers, she later appeared with actor Ryan Gosling to introduce a video tribute to stunt performers.