Oscars 2024: Full List Of Winners From This Year's Academy Awards

What a night! So far, we’ve watched the incredible Da’Vine Joy Randolph take home her first ever Oscar for her role in The Holdovers, while The Boy And The Heron won Best Animated Feature Film.

Unsurprisingly Poor Things have been wiping the floor when it comes to ‘behind-the-scenes’ awards – having already bagged the awards for Best Makeup And Hair, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design (which was presented by a... naked John Cena?).

Robert Downey Jr won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Check out the full list of this year’s Oscar winners below – we’ll be updating this list LIVE as the winners are announced.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

WINNER – Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

WINNER – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest)

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER – Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER - American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

I’m Just Ken (Barbie)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER – Poor Things

Best Editing

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER – Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER – The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society Of The Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

WINNER – The Zone Of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER – Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER – War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John And Yoko

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop