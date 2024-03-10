Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: All The A-List Snaps You Need To See

Entertainment awards seasonOscars

The Academy Awards are finally here – and so are the red carpet photos you need to see.
Dayna McAlpine
Getty Images

When it comes to red carpets, they don’t come any more A-list than the Oscars.

On Sunday night, the biggest names from the world of film gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to find out which stars were being honoured at the 96th Academy Awards.

Going into the night, frontrunners for the night’s top prizes included Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper – and they were all on the guest list.

But as any regular awards show viewer will tell you, it’s not just about the nominees when Oscar night rolls around.

One major change to the red carpet is that it’s indeed a red carpet again. Last year, the Oscars show went with a “champagne carpet” ― the first colour change since 1961 ― to very mixed results.

Check out all the snaps you need to see from the 2024 Oscars red carpet below – we’ll be updating this collection live as all the stars arrive.

DAVID SWANSON via Getty Images
Cillian Murphy
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
Nominated: Best Actor
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Ryan Gosling with his sister, Mandi Gosling
Nominated: Best Supporting Actor
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
John Shearer via Getty Images
Willem Dafoe
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
Anya Taylor Joy
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Emma Stone
Nominated: Best Actress
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Issa Rae
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images
America Ferrera and Billie Eilish
Excuse me but, dream combo alert?
Variety via Getty Images
Sandra Hüller
Desperately resisting the urge to scream 'mother'.
Variety via Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Nominated: Best Actor
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Nicholas Cage
Christina House via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore
Brendan will be presenting an award at this evening's Oscars.
