Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: All The A-List Snaps You Need To See

When it comes to red carpets, they don’t come any more A-list than the Oscars.

On Sunday night, the biggest names from the world of film gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to find out which stars were being honoured at the 96th Academy Awards.

Going into the night, frontrunners for the night’s top prizes included Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper – and they were all on the guest list.

But as any regular awards show viewer will tell you, it’s not just about the nominees when Oscar night rolls around.

One major change to the red carpet is that it’s indeed a red carpet again. Last year, the Oscars show went with a “champagne carpet” ― the first colour change since 1961 ― to very mixed results.

Check out all the snaps you need to see from the 2024 Oscars red carpet below – we’ll be updating this collection live as all the stars arrive.