The Oscars are back STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

And unlike most of the major US awards shows, the Academy Awards actually get shown on telly in the UK, meaning we British movie fans can follow along live (or, if staying up until the wee small hours to watch Hollywood’s “elite” taking home a little gold man to make them even more elite isn’t your thing, you can catch up the next day, too).

So, intrigued as to how you can watch the Oscars live in the UK this year? Here’s our handy guide…

How can I watch the Oscars red carpet live in the UK?

The Oscars red carpet area being assembled in 2023 ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

All good Hollywood awards nights start with a red carpet jam-packed with A-listers, and this year’s Oscars look set to be a particularly strong one. Sadly, with E! now a thing of the past here in the UK (RIP!), you’ll need to seek alternate methods to catch up with the star guests making their way into the ceremony.

Over on the official Oscars YouTube channel, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg will be speaking to stars on the red carpet, while ITV1 will be showing Ross King on the red carpet live from 9pm.

And what about the main Oscars ceremony – is that available to watch in the UK, too?

US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is back on presenting duties at the 2024 Oscars Myung J. Chun via Getty Images

It certainly is – and it’s free, too. The ceremony will air live on ITV1, with Jonathan Ross fronting a special broadcast from 10.15pm on Sunday 10 March, where he and a panel of experts will be weighing in on this year’s nominees and, as the night progresses, sharing their take on some of the big wins of 2024.

A selection of highlights from the night will also air on ITV1 at 10.45pm on Monday 11 March. If staying up late isn’t your thing, you can also watch this on catch-up – and for three weeks after the ceremony – thanks to ITVX from the morning of Monday 11 March.

For more information about how to watch live in other territories, visit the official Oscars website.

So, what about afterwards? Will any after-parties be live-streamed?

To be frank, we personally will be in bed by then, but if you’ve still not had your Oscars fix after all that, there is also Vanity Fair’s annual after-party.

This star-studded event will be live-streamed on Vanity Fair’s website and YouTube channel, fronted by Queer Eye fave Tan France and comedian Michelle Buteau.

Alright, one last question. Who should we be looking out for at this year’s Oscars?

More Oscars are being dished out later this month Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Oppenheimer is leading the way when it comes to nominations, and given the events of awards season, it’s safe to assume that it’s in for a big night at the Oscars, with wins predicted for actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr, as well as director Christopher Nolan.

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph has already scooped a Golden Globe, Bafta, Critics’ Choice Award and SAG Award, so there’ll be quite an upset if she doesn’t pick up Best Supporting Actress.

