Margot Robbie, Andrew Scott and Charles Melton Warner Bros/Searchlight/Sky

Some of the most prolific names in Hollywood will be celebrating this evening after discovering they’re in the running for one of the film industry’s biggest accolades – an Academy Award.

On Tuesday afternoon, the nominees for this year’s Oscars were announced, with Oppenheimer leading the way with a suitably epic 13 nods – and there were a fair few surprising names on the list, too.

But, as is the case with all awards shows, there were a few notable absentees, with conversation on social media quickly turning to this year’s biggest “snubs”.

Here are 14 of this year’s biggest Oscars snubs and surprises, beginning with one of the most obvious of them all…

SNUB

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in character as Barbie Warner Bros

Given the mammoth success of the Barbie movie over the summer, which featured Margot Robbie as the title role in almost every scene, most of us probably thought she was a shoo-in for the Best Actress In A Leading Role category.

However, while Barbie is among the most-nominated films of the year, and two of her co-stars have received nods, Margot was completely left off the shortlist.

It’s not all bad news, though, as she has technically received a Best Picture nomination for her producing work on the film.

SURPRISE

America Ferrera

We hoped in our heart of hearts that America Ferrera might get some awards love for her role as Gloria in Barbie, but when the Golden Globes and Baftas came and went while paying the Emmy winner dust, we thought she was out of luck when it came to the Oscars.

And how wrong we were! If only we could go back to our Ugly Betty-watching teenage selves and tell them that one day Betty Suarez herself would be an Oscar nominee.

SNUB

Charles Melton

Charles Melton with co-star Julianne Moorre in May December Courtesy of Netflix

As soon as film fans began watching May December, Charles Melton began immediately generating awards buzz, but when push came to shove, he’s sadly been left off the shortlist of pretty much every major organisation.

It’s a shame, too, because the Riverdale star really shows a different side to himself in Todd Haynes’ twisted drama, which actually only managed one nomination in the Best Original Screenplay.

Still, Charles has hopefully picked up enough acclaim from May December that the offers will still be pouring in for him next.

SNUBS

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in the heartbreaking All Of Us Strangers Searchlight

First, All Of Us Strangers broke our hearts when it put us through the emotional ringer, and then the Academy broke our hearts all over again by failing to give the film a single nomination.

Paul Mescal being overlooked is bad enough, but leading man Andrew Scott was certainly deserving of a nomination for his performance in this emotionally-charged drama, which was sadly snubbed by Bafta voters last week, too.

All we can say is, please support this film when it finally hits cinemas on Friday. And definitely make sure you hydrate beforehand, because there are going to be tears.

SNUB

Greta Lee

Greta Lee in Past Lives A24

And while we’re on the subject of devastating performances that the Oscars just outright ignored...

Speculation about how much recognition Past Lives would get was rife in the lead-up to this year’s nominations, and while we’re pleasantly surprised to see the film itself in the Best Picture category, given how much of its success was down to Greta Lee’s incredible performance, this snub feels like a real shame.

SNUB

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike as Elspeth in Saltburn Amazon Prime

Alright, we weren’t exactly anticipating a clean sweep for Saltburn given how divisive it is, but at the very least, we thought Oscar voters might have recognised former nominee Rosamund Pike’s scene-stealing turn as Elspeth as deserving of giving some love too.

In fact, while we’re at it...

SNUB

Saltburn (in general)

Again, we’d like to reiterate that we did not expect all of the conversation around Saltburn to translate into Oscar nominations... but we thought it might have got something, especially considering past nods (and wins!) for Barry Keoghan, Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell.

Instead, Saltburn will just have to settle for being one of 2024′s most talked-about films, which is no mean feat, is it?

SURPRISE

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks in the new movie musical The Color Purple Warner Bros

With every award nomination that has come Danielle Brooks’ way, we have been praying that it would eventually tip her over into Oscar nominee territory – and she’s only gone and done it.

The former Orange Is The New Black star plays Sofia in this new version of the classic story, adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name. You can check our her performance for yourself when it hits UK cinemas on Friday 26 January.

SNUB

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino in The Color Purple Warner Bros

Unfortunately, Danielle’s nomination was the only Oscars love given to this new version of The Colour Purple.

And while we’re sad Fantasia Barrino’s leading performance wasn’t enough to win over Academy voters, we’re happy that she was at least recognised at the recent Golden Globes and upcoming Baftas.

SNUB

Disney’s Wish

Asha in Disney's latest big screen offering Wish Disney

It’s not necessarily a massive shock that Disney’s latest film Wish has been completely snubbed by the Oscars, given how lukewarm the response from both viewers and critics was at the time.

Still, given how much was riding on Wish as the film that coincided with Disney’s centenary celebration, paying tribute to the past 100 years of filmmaking over the course of its 95-minute runtime, this blow is perhaps testament to how much it missed the mark.

This marks the second film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in a row to miss out on the Best Animated Feature nomination, and the first Disney musical since 2011′s Winnie The Pooh to miss out on a Best Original Song nod.

SNUB

Dua Lipa

And we were so excited to saying “Oscar nominee Dua Lipa” at every available opportunity. Alright, so three nominations for the Barbie soundtrack might have been overkill (Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken and Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? are both in contention), but Dance The Night was such an important part of the film, it’s a shame Dua’s contribution didn’t make it onto the shortlist.

Still, at least she’ll always have the viral TikTok dance.