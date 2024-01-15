Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction To His Barbie Song Winning A Critics' Choice Award Is Just So Ken

Ryan Gosling learns that I'm Just Ken has won Best Song at the Critics' Choice Awards The CW

Ryan Gosling was clearly a little taken aback by his big musical number from the Barbie movie triumphing at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.

During the ceremony, it was revealed that I’m Just Ken had been awarded Best Song by Critics’ Choice votes, ahead of Barbie cuts Dance The Night and What Was I Made For, as well as tracks from Rustin, Wish and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Advertisement

And while producer Mark Ronson was seen enthusiastically celebrating when the win was announced, Ryan himself clearly needed a second to let it all sink in.

#RyanGosling’s hilarious reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning Best Original Song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards is everything 🙌🤨🤣



📹 Critics Choice pic.twitter.com/DYSeB37v2g — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 15, 2024

Ryan’s puzzled reaction wound up giving this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards its most viral moment…

baby wake up a new reaction video from ryan gosling just dropped pic.twitter.com/kQ7aJbBjyh — vanessa 🛸 (@drypetis) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling reaction to i’m just ken winning the #CriticsChoice even him was weirded tf out😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/G8MdI34e1W — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

WAKE UP BABE NEW RYAN GOSLING REACTION JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/gGRSOwkX8v — Sarah (@barchieshome) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling's recent award show reactions are everything pic.twitter.com/ZQOEySSf3s — aloe (@murdockskeery) January 15, 2024

ryan gosling the moment they announced “i’m just ken” as winner: pic.twitter.com/O6tzlcL3yZ — lu (@thelasstime) January 15, 2024

the announcer: and the critics choice for best song goes to I’m Just Ken



ryan gosling: pic.twitter.com/KCZ9Tb4gs5 — jay (@kendallhosseini) January 15, 2024

bella: and the critics choice awards goes to… i’m just ken



ryan gosling:pic.twitter.com/7WAoQX3qav — grazi (@bowergrazi) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Best Song was one of six wins for Barbie during the Critics’ Choice Awards, which also included Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay.

However, the film’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer was the runaway success on the night, picking up a total of eight wins.

I’m Just Ken was undoubtedly a stand-out sequence from last year’s hit film Barbie, which saw Ryan and his fellow Kens, including Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans, performing elaborate choreography inspired by Hollywood classics.

The power ballad featured Guns N’ Roses legend Slash on guitar, with Ryan apparently recording his vocals in a session that lasted just two hours.

Advertisement