Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction To His Barbie Song Winning A Critics' Choice Award Is Just So Ken

Ryan Gosling was clearly a little taken aback by his big musical number from the Barbie movie triumphing at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards.
During the ceremony, it was revealed that I’m Just Ken had been awarded Best Song by Critics’ Choice votes, ahead of Barbie cuts Dance The Night and What Was I Made For, as well as tracks from Rustin, Wish and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
And while producer Mark Ronson was seen enthusiastically celebrating when the win was announced, Ryan himself clearly needed a second to let it all sink in.
Ryan’s puzzled reaction wound up giving this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards its most viral moment…
Best Song was one of six wins for Barbie during the Critics’ Choice Awards, which also included Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay.
However, the film’s box office “rival” Oppenheimer was the runaway success on the night, picking up a total of eight wins.
I’m Just Ken was undoubtedly a stand-out sequence from last year’s hit film Barbie, which saw Ryan and his fellow Kens, including Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans, performing elaborate choreography inspired by Hollywood classics.
The power ballad featured Guns N’ Roses legend Slash on guitar, with Ryan apparently recording his vocals in a session that lasted just two hours.
Since the film’s release, Barbie fans fell even further in love with the scene when behind-the-scenes footage was released online, and it was later given a festive remix around Christmas.
