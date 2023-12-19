Stop Everything – Ryan Gosling And Mark Ronson Just Teased A Christmas Version Of 'I'm Just Ken'

Warner Bros

I don’t know how you could have missed blockbuster movie Barbie this year, but in case you did, Ryan Gosling played the main stereotypical Ken in the film.

His character spent most of his time in what we might call less intellectual pursuits ― his job is “beach,” and for the first part of the movie, his hobbies seem to include posing and pining after Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

In fact, all the Kens in the film (for there are many) just sort of huddle on the beach when the Barbies retire to their dreamhouses, seemingly lost to the imagination of the viewers and the dolls. But in real life, Ryan’s character has had an outsize impact on viewers ― not least through the iconic song “I’m Just Ken.”



The song, in which Ken laments his second-fiddle life and years for a world where “he’d be a ten,” has been a hit, racking up 12 million views on YouTube.

And now, the actor has teamed up with producer and musician Mark Ronson ― who helped to make the original I’m Just Ken song, along with other bops in the Barbie film ― to create a Kristmas special, which the Barbie movie’s Instagram page just teased.

“Merry Kristmas, Barbie,” the caption for the post reads. Aww.

WHAT? WHEN?

I know! The teaser shows Ryan as Ken and Mark as, well, his multi-award-winning self at a mixing desk.

“I’m just Ken” blasts from the speakers, but while the lyrics seem unchanged, festive chimes and Christmassy strings play in the background.

Ken tries to overtake Mark’s mixing, essentially just messing with the volume button of his own singing voice (which he presumably wants to blare over the rest of the music).

“Yeah, no, you ― you handle this,” Mark says gently to Ryan’s Ken, comfortingly patting his back.

The screen then fades to black, revealing a message that says “I’m Just Ken,” with a message underneath that reads “Merry Kristmas Barbie” and the date “12/20”.

That implies that the music video will drop tomorrow.



People were excited by the news

”Don’t even know what this is but I am so ready for it 🔥,“one commenter said. under the post.

“We need a song called ‘Santa Barbie’,” another said.

“CHRISTMAS IS SAVED,” reads yet another comment.