Critics' Choice Host 'Goes Rogue' To Give Barbie Its Moment To Shine During Ceremony

Chelsea Handler made the decision to go off-script during this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, when she felt Barbie wasn’t being given enough time in the spotlight during the ceremony.

At Sunday night’s awards show, Barbie was among the biggest winners, taking home a total of eight prizes, including Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay and Best Song for Ryan Gosling’s big number I’m Just Ken.

However, several of the film’s awards were dished out during ad breaks, meaning director Greta Gerwig and producer Margot Robbie did not get to deliver a speech on air.

Or, at least, they wouldn’t have had Chelsea not stepped in.

“I’m gonna go rogue because Greta and Margot deserve the opportunity to make an acceptance speech,” Chelsea told the audience after Barbie’s Best Comedy win.

“Would you mind coming up and accepting the award?”

Greta and Margot were then seen rushing to the stage to deliver an impromptu speech, with the latter declaring: “Thank you, Chelsea. We love you so much.”

“You know when everyone is like ‘Oh, this is so unexpected’?” Margot continued. “Well, this is actually unexpected, and was not part of the show’.”

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie accept the Best Comedy award during the Critics' Choice ceremony Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Greta then continued: “We were excited in our chairs. And it’s nice to be up here.

“Thank you to everyone that helped make the movie. I laughed during most takes. Because of our beautiful cast – Margot and Ryan and America [Ferrera] — who got to be as brilliant as they are.”

While Barbie was among the night’s top winners, it was Oppenheimer who really stormed ahead at the Critics’ Choice Awards, following its recent success at last week’s Golden Globes.

Check out the full list of Critics’ Choice Awards winners here.