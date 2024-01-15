Oppenheimer And Barbie Both Won Big At The Critics' Choice – But 1 Of Them Really Stormed Ahead

Oppenheimer is continuing its domination of this year’s awards season, following the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Following its success at last week’s Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s epic historical thriller came away with an impressive eight awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards, more than any other film or TV show.
These included individual wins for Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr, as well as a Best Picture win.
However, leading man Cillian Murphy was pipped to Best Actor by Paul Giamatti, whose film The Holdovers also picked up Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Best Young Actor for Dominic Sessa.
Meanwhile, Barbie picked up six of the 18 awards it was nominated for, including Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken and Best Original Screenplay for filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.
Over in the TV categories, The Bear and Beef each came away with four awards, while Succession was just behind on three.
Here are all the winners from Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards…
Film
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Actress
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Actor
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Acting Ensemble
Oppenheimer
Best Young Actor/Actress
Dominic Tessa (The Holdovers)
Best Original Screenplay
Barbie
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best Editing
Oppenheimer
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Best Production Design
Barbie
Best Score
Oppenheimer
Best Original Song
I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
Best Hair And Makeup
Barbie
Best Visual Effects
Oppenheimer
Best Comedy
Barbie
Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
Career Achievement
Harrison Ford
#SeeHer
America Ferrera
TV
Best Drama Series
Succession
Best Actress In A Drama
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Actor In A Drama
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama
Billy Crud (The Morning Show)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Best Comedy Series
The Bear
Best Actress In A Comedy
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Best Actor In A Comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy
Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)
Best Limited Series
Beef
Best TV Movie
Quiz Lady
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Ali Wong (Beef)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Maria Bello (Beef)
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
Best Animated Series
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Best Foreign Language Series
Lupin
Check out all the red carpet snaps from the Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery below...