Oppenheimer And Barbie Both Won Big At The Critics' Choice – But 1 Of Them Really Stormed Ahead

Critics' Choice Awards winners Christopher Nolan, Ayo Edebiri and Margot Robbie Michael Buckner/ Kevin Winter/Getty

Oppenheimer is continuing its domination of this year’s awards season, following the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Following its success at last week’s Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s epic historical thriller came away with an impressive eight awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards, more than any other film or TV show.

These included individual wins for Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr, as well as a Best Picture win.

However, leading man Cillian Murphy was pipped to Best Actor by Paul Giamatti, whose film The Holdovers also picked up Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Best Young Actor for Dominic Sessa.

Meanwhile, Barbie picked up six of the 18 awards it was nominated for, including Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken and Best Original Screenplay for filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Over in the TV categories, The Bear and Beef each came away with four awards, while Succession was just behind on three.

Here are all the winners from Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards…

Film

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer

Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Tessa (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay

Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Best Production Design

Barbie

Best Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

I’m Just Ken (Barbie)

Best Hair And Makeup

Barbie

Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer

Best Comedy

Barbie

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

Career Achievement

Harrison Ford

#SeeHer

America Ferrera

TV

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Actress In A Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Actor In A Drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama

Billy Crud (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Comedy Series

The Bear

Best Actress In A Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Actor In A Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy

Meryl Streep (Only Murders In The Building)

Best Limited Series

Beef

Best TV Movie

Quiz Lady

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Maria Bello (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Best Animated Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Best Foreign Language Series

Lupin

Check out all the red carpet snaps from the Critics’ Choice Awards in the gallery below...