Margot Robbie Brings The Barbiecore Trend Into 2024 With Incredible Golden Globes Look

One of our favourite parts of the Barbie-mania that swept the whole planet over the summer was seeing all of the plastic fantastic looks being sported by Margot Robbie on the red carpet.

While promoting the hit Barbie movie last year, Margot was seen in a number of incredible ensembles that paid homage to the doll herself over the decades.

Of course, when the Hollywood strikes of 2023 underway, these came to an abrupt halt, but we’re pleased to report that with the strikes now over and awards season up and running for another year, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is back to turn it out once again.

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Margot was seen giving us the full Barbie fantasy as she struck a pose on the red carpet.

As well as a floor-length sequined dress (in Barbie pink, naturally), Margot was seen letting her hair down on her way into the event, while also sporting an elaborate boa made of tulle.

Barbie was the most-recognised film at the 2024 Golden Globes, scooping an impressive nine nominations.

These included nods for Margot and co-star Ryan Gosling, as well as director Greta Gerwig, her writing partner (and husband) Noah Baumbach and singers Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, both of whom were nominated in the Best Original Song category for their respective contributions to the Barbie soundtrack.

