Margot Robbie Has Absolutely Knocked It Out Of The Park On The Barbie Movie Press Tour

A press tour can often be the least enjoyable part of the movie-making process for an actor.
Travelling across different countries and timezones in a short space of time, sitting in press junkets for hours on end facing similar questions from journalists, posing for photos on red carpets and having to watch the film again at the various premieres can be repetitive and tiring.
However, if Margot Robbie was not enjoying the press tour for the Barbie movie, she’s an even better actor than we first thought, because she looks like she’s been having an absolute ball.
Margot has been having huge amounts of fun with her fashion at various events for the much-anticipated film, wowing fans with a variety of looks that pay homage to the titular doll she’s playing.
With the press tour now having come to an abrupt end due to the Hollywood Actor’s Strike, we’re taking a look back at all of Margot’s looks ahead of Barbie’s release on 21 July...