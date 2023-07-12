The Barbie Marketing Department Probably Deserve A Raise For Their Latest London Stunt

Surely no one in the movie industry is working harder than the Barbie movie’s marketing team right now.

To mark the release of Greta Gerwig’s plastic fantastic epic, which is set to arrive in cinemas on 21 July, they’ve cranked the promotional machine into overdrive with a series of pink carpet events all around the world.

And as the Barbie cast, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, lands in London for their latest leg of their international tour, they’ve exceeded all our expectations once again.

To mark the occasion, the team behind the film has unveiled a bright pink Tardis police call box on the banks of London’s Tower Bridge.

It’s a playful nod to Barbie cast member Ncuti Gatwa’s next challenge: taking on the iconic role of Doctor Who.

Ncuti’s Doctor, the 15th iteration of the Time Lord, will make his small screen debut this Christmas.

That’s not the only unexpected Barbie pink object to arrive in the capital in time for the premiere: if you head towards the London Eye, you’ll spot a baby pink convertible car.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ncuti, who plays one of many versions of Ken in the movie along with the likes of Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, shared a brilliant anecdote from his time filming Barbie.

Margot, who Ncuti described as “queen of the vibes”, organised for all of the film’s Barbies and Kens to visit Magic Mike Live in Leicester Square, he revealed.

“One of the best nights of my life was when Margot took all the Barbies and all the Kens out in London to see Magic Mike Live,” he said.

“That was… I don’t know how I made it through any filming in the week after, my voice was gone from screaming so much. The videos in the group chat the next morning were the best.