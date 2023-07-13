Margot Robbie reaffirmed her Love Island superfan status at the Barbie premiere Instagram

What better way for Love Island fan Margot Robbie to celebrate the London launch of the Barbie movie than by posing for photos with some of her favourite former contestants?

By this point, it’s well-documented that the two-time Oscar nominee is a dedicated follower of the hit ITV dating show.

In fact, she loves it so much that her 31st birthday party even had a Love Island theme.

At the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s new film, in which Margot takes the lead role, the star took the time to snap photos with last year’s winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, as well as season seven fan-favourite Liberty Poole.

Ekin-Su shared a series of photos of the pair on her Instagram account, including a selfie and a handful of shots showing herself and Margot, both dressed in pink, posing in front of a sparkling Barbie backdrop.

“Icons only,” she captioned the post. “Margot you are magic.”

Ekin-Su’s ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti was also present on the pink carpet, and posted a series of selfies with Margot, with the inventive caption: “I’m a Barbie man, in a Barbie world.”

During last year’s summer season of Love Island, Margot admitted she was backing Ekin-Su and Davide for the win.

“For pure entertainment I think Davide and Ekin-Su have made the season,” she told The Sun at the time.

“Love Island reminds me of living in London — watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work,” she added.

Ekin-Su and Davide went on to be crowned the winners of the show in August 2022, but recently announced their split after 11 months together.

Meanwhile, in Liberty’s Instagram post, the reality star reflected on her long-standing love of the iconic doll, sharing a picture of herself and Margot along with a throwback snap showing her in her childhood bedroom, complete with pink Barbie wallpaper.

“Little old me with my Barbie wallpaper when I was four years old would never have dreamed I’d be at the official Barbie premiere meeting my favourite actress 20 years later,” she wrote. “Am I dreaming right now!!”

This is far from the first time that Margot has had a red carpet run-in with some of the stars of her favourite show, though.

Back in 2020, she posed with former islanders Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames at the London premiere of Suicide Squad spin-off Birds Of Prey.

Lucie later revealed that Margot had later sent them a video message on Instagram, inviting them to the film’s after-party.

“We got ready really quickly and joined her at The Oxo Tower,” she recalled. “Michael and Jordan got tequila shots in, and then we went back to her apartment with a few of her close friends.”