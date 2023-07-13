A selection of the stand-out looks from Barbie's London premiere Anadolu Agency/Karwai Tang/Getty/Dave Hocan Shutterstock/Mike Marsland/

London rolled out the pink carpet for the cast of Barbie as the film held its star-studded UK premiere on Wednesday night.

And frankly, there were so many looks we don’t quite know where to start.

Of course, Margot Robbie absolutely turned it out on the night, channelling yet another of Barbie’s iconic ensembles.

At the London premiere, the Australian star paid homage to “Enchanted Evening” Barbie in a pink Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with dinner gloves, pearls and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Margot Robbie paid tribute to another Barbie ensemble at the film's premiere Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But Margot wasn’t the only Barbie making an impact on the red carpet.

Fellow Barbies Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan pulled out all the stops for their film’s big night, with the Insecure star paying tribute to the famous doll in hot pink.

Issa Rae Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Dua Lipa Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sharon opted for a bright blue dress with an oversized bow detail, and Derry Girls star Nicola and The Idol’s Hari sparkled as they made their way into the event.

Sharon Rooney Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Hari Nef Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Let’s talk Kenergy too, though.

The film’s leading man Ryan Gosling was seen wearing a teal suit, while fellow Kens Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu both took fashion risks on the pink carpet.

Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This look from Ncuti Gatwa was certainly a stand-out Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Simu Liu Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Outside of the film’s cast, Sam Smith – who contributed a new song to its soundtrack – switched things up with their pink carpet outfit, sporting an oversized sweatshirt and some seriously wide-legged jeans.

Other stand-outs included supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actor Hannah Khalique-Brown and presenter Clara Amfo.

Sam Smith Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Check out all the pink carpet snaps you need to see from the Barbie premiere below: