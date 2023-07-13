Entertainmentukfilmmargot robbiebarbie

Barbie's London Premiere: All The Good, The Fab And The WTF Looks From The Pink Carpet

It was another fantastic night for Margot Robbie, who was joined by co-stars Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan.
Daniel Welsh
Anadolu Agency/Karwai Tang/Getty/Dave Hocan Shutterstock/Mike Marsland/

London rolled out the pink carpet for the cast of Barbie as the film held its star-studded UK premiere on Wednesday night.

And frankly, there were so many looks we don’t quite know where to start.

Of course, Margot Robbie absolutely turned it out on the night, channelling yet another of Barbie’s iconic ensembles.

At the London premiere, the Australian star paid homage to “Enchanted Evening” Barbie in a pink Vivienne Westwood gown, complete with dinner gloves, pearls and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But Margot wasn’t the only Barbie making an impact on the red carpet.

Fellow Barbies Issa Rae, Sharon Rooney, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan pulled out all the stops for their film’s big night, with the Insecure star paying tribute to the famous doll in hot pink.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sharon opted for a bright blue dress with an oversized bow detail, and Derry Girls star Nicola and The Idol’s Hari sparkled as they made their way into the event.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Let’s talk Kenergy too, though.

The film’s leading man Ryan Gosling was seen wearing a teal suit, while fellow Kens Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu both took fashion risks on the pink carpet.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Outside of the film’s cast, Sam Smith – who contributed a new song to its soundtrack – switched things up with their pink carpet outfit, sporting an oversized sweatshirt and some seriously wide-legged jeans.

Other stand-outs included supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actor Hannah Khalique-Brown and presenter Clara Amfo.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Check out all the pink carpet snaps you need to see from the Barbie premiere below:

Margot Robbie

All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See From Barbie's London Premiere

