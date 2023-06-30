Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu And Davide Sanclimenti pictured at the Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny UK premiere earlier this week Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have split, 11 months after triumphing on the reality show.

Davide shared an update with his Instagram followers on Thursday evening, sharing that he and Ekin-Su were “no longer together”.

Posting on his Stories, he wrote: “I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Ekin-Su has yet to comment on the couple’s split.

The split might come as somewhat of a surprise to fans, as they were pictured posing together at the UK premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on Tuesday.

However, Davide did admit he and Ekin-Su had their “struggles” due to their “public positions” earlier this month.

He told The Sun: “We still have them sometimes.

“If there’s something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa] maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly.”

The pair were crowned winners of Love Island 2022, having had a rocky start to their romance before emerging as fan favourites.

Davide and Ekin-Su celebrate their win after Love Island 2022 Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

They beat Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page in the final, with the other couples finishing in second, third and fourth places respectively.

Following their stint in the villa, Ekin-Su and Davide filmed their own fly-on-the-wall reality show called Homecomings, as they introduced each other to their Turkish and Italian families.

They also moved in together in London, with Davide having relocated from Manchester.

Earlier this month, Ekin-Su, who had worked as a soap actor in Turkey prior to appearing on Love Island, revealed she was keen to head back there to work.

She told The Sun: “I would actually love to go back to Turkey at some point and reconnect with some old agencies out there, who I was in a soap with.