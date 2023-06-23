Love Island Is Welcoming Back A Serious Blast From The Past

Kady McDermott ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is welcoming back a very familiar face to the villa with the arrival of its latest bombshell.

Kady McDermott, who appeared on the ITV2 reality show’s second season, is returning for a second chance at finding love.

Her arrival was teased in a promo clip at the end of Thursday’s episode, with ITV bosses also confirming the news on social media.

A post on Instagram also revealed that she has her eyes fixed on Zachariah, Tyrique and Mitchel, who are currently coupled up with Molly, Ella and Jess respectively.

It is not the first time Love Island has welcomed back a previous islander to the show.

In 2022, season four’s Adam Collard returned, while this year’s winter season saw former contestants from the Australian version – Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter – join the villa.

Kady’s entrance will play out on Friday night’s episode.

Who is Kady McDermott?

Kady first entered the Love Island villa in 2016, where she famously coupled up with Scott Thomas.

The pair finished up third in the final, coming behind winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey and runners-up Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Kady and Scott continued their relationship outside of the villa, but eventually split in December 2017.