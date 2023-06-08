Love Island Viewers Are 'Begging' Producers To Change This One Thing About The Show

Tyrique and Ella share a kiss during Wednesday's Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island viewers have already had enough of hearing kissing sounds on the show and are calling for producers to lower the volume or mute them altogether.

The ITV2 dating show returned on Monday night to some rather unfavourable ratings, with 10 new singletons entering the Majorcan villa.

Despite only being a few days into the 10th series, romances are already heating up among the Islanders, with two pairs sharing kisses in Wednesday night’s instalment.

However, while the islanders are clearly enjoying getting to know each other on a more intimate level, viewers are slowly losing their minds at the noise of their smooching.

Mitchel and Molly also kissed during Wednesday's show ITV/Shutterstock

Issuing a plea directly to producers, one viewer said they were “begging the Love Island team to turn down the mics when the couples are kissing”.

Meanwhile, another said: “The kissing sounds make me want to vom every. Single. Time. I need them to mute it.”

Producers to the mics when two islanders are kissing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gJNm1p2dZt — Pádraig (@Padraig_WMC) June 7, 2023

why is there so much noise with the kissing 😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R4nVwccqO7 — beididj (@beididj) June 7, 2023

PETITION TO PLEASE TURN THE MICS OFF WHEN THEYRE KISSING #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PMwVY2OunK — erın (@no_itserin) June 7, 2023

the kissing sound will never not be gross #loveisland. pic.twitter.com/RK1EQCHd9Q — kerry🏻 (@bwsxblossom) June 7, 2023

TURN THE MICS OFF DURING THE KISSING ??? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ujFGoRFlkk — lucy 5&10 (@YELENAB3L0VA) June 7, 2023

why is the volume so LOUD when they’re kissing its actually traumatising #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VwdoYou8MN — b ✰ (@bbthestargirl) June 7, 2023

I am once again begging the #LoveIsland team to turn down the mics when the couple are kissing. Tsunami in my ears omg — Cardi Brie (@genevieveredgra) June 7, 2023

the kissing sounds in love island just get worse and worseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee stop it — Lucy ✨ (@alltoolucyy) June 7, 2023

The kissing sounds make me want to vom every.single.time. I need them to mute it #LoveIsland — * (@whotfcs) June 7, 2023

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Whitney Adebayo became the latest bombshell to enter the villa and wasted no time in whisking Andre Furtado away for a date.

Andre received a text to let him know he was about to be taken out for a romantic encounter and he couldn’t have been more delighted, telling the group that she’d already “made my day”.

The first episode of Love Island’s latest series was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers, over one million less than the last summer launch which saw an average of 2.4 million people tuning in.