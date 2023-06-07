This Summer's Love Island Got Off To A Bumpy Start When It Comes To Viewing Figures

Love Island host Maya Jama ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island’s return on Monday night saw another drop in viewing figures for the show’s second consecutive series.

The long-running ITV2 dating show, hosted by Maya Jama, kicked off in its usual time slot with brand 10 new singletons entering the Majorcan villa.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for ITV, viewing figures have revealed that the new series didn’t exactly get off to a flying start, with only around 1.3 million tuning in to watch the action live on ITV2.

For context, this figure is down on the winter edition held in South Africa, which began airing in January and attracted 1.4 million viewers.

It’s also a drop of around one million viewers compared with last year’s summer run, which had almost double the amount of people watching, with 2.4 million tuning in.

The Love Island cast pictured during Tuesday night's episode ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

This year’s series opener – which marked the second launch show fronted by Maya Jama, who has proved popular with fans – saw couples entering the villa at the same time and being put into pairs selected by the voting public.

Love Island continued on Tuesday night, which saw newcomer Zachariah Noble entering the villa as the first bombshell of the new series.

Ahead of making his surprise entrance, personal trainer Zachariah revealed that he was looking for someone who is “genuine” and has “good banter”.

He also explained: “I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.”