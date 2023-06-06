The cast of Love Island 2023 pictured in the villa ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is set to welcome Zachariah Noble as the first bombshell of the current series.

But with newcomer Zachariah entering the Mallorcan villa in scenes set to air on Tuesday night, its only a matter of time before heads could soon be turned.

Zachariah is a 25-year-old personal trainer and keen basketball player from Southeast London.

Zacharia could well be about to turn heads in the villa ITV

Revealing his motive for signing up to this year’s show, he said: “I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.”

When it comes to finding a partner, Zachariah is looking for someone who is “genuine” and has “good banter”.

He could also be one to fall in love quickly, as he explained: “I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.”

Zachariah says his friends would describe as a “lovely guy, hard-working, competitive, and confident”, and they would also vouch for his sense of humour.

“I’m pretty tall and I’m confident in myself,” he added. “In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I’m very genuine. What you see is what you get.”

Will Zachariah meet his match in the villa? Only time will tell…