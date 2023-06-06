Entertainmentwe love tvlove island

Love Island Unveils Zachariah Noble As First Bombshell Of New Series

We're only one day into the ITV reality show's 10th series – and heads could already be about to turn in the villa.
The cast of Love Island 2023 pictured in the villa
ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island is set to welcome Zachariah Noble as the first bombshell of the current series.

The long-running ITV2 dating show returned on Monday with presenter Maya Jama back at the helm and introduced viewers to the first 10 contestants, who were coupled up by the public.

But with newcomer Zachariah entering the Mallorcan villa in scenes set to air on Tuesday night, its only a matter of time before heads could soon be turned.

Zachariah is a 25-year-old personal trainer and keen basketball player from Southeast London.

Zacharia could well be about to turn heads in the villa
ITV

Revealing his motive for signing up to this year’s show, he said: “I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.”

When it comes to finding a partner, Zachariah is looking for someone who is “genuine” and has “good banter”.

He could also be one to fall in love quickly, as he explained: “I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.”

Zachariah says his friends would describe as a “lovely guy, hard-working, competitive, and confident”, and they would also vouch for his sense of humour.

“I’m pretty tall and I’m confident in myself,” he added. “In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I’m very genuine. What you see is what you get.”

Will Zachariah meet his match in the villa? Only time will tell…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

