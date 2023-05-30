The opening cast of this year's Love Island Vincent Dolman/ITV

The Love Island villa is about to open for business once again with another batch of sexy singletons looking to find love in Majorca.

Loyal fans have been totally spoiled this year, with the winter series returning at the start of 2023 after a two-year hiatus.

While it might feel that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned winners only yesterday, it’s time to buckle up once again as the summer edition kicks off in less than a week.

The 10th series of the hit ITV2 dating show begins on Monday 5 June at 9pm where we’ll undoubtedly see presenter Maya Jama strutting onto our screens to introduce us to the new islanders.

But if you’re like us and can’t wait, here’s your official first look at this year’s contestants set to enter the villa.

Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 23

From: Glasgow

Job: Model

She says: “I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life, and I’ve got a big heart.

“I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 22

From: Dublin

Job: Commercial real estate agent

She says: “I can fall in love quickly, but I don’t usually as I feel like I’m very guarded about my feelings. When I do fall in love, I fall hard, and you’re stuck with me for life!

“I’m fun, I’m flirty, I’m just never boring. I can chat your ears off!”

Jess Harding

Jess Harding Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Aesthetics practitioner

She says: “Firstly I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold. I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.

“I was a professional street dancer when I was younger and went to the British Championships.”

Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Job: Musical theatre performer and social media creator

She says: “I think I’ll bring fun, bubbly, energetic little sister energy.

“With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa. Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the villa is going to be incredible.”

Ruchee Gurung

Ruchee Gurung Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 24

From: Sutton

Job: Beautician

“I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far, it’s not worked out for me. So, I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the villa.

“I’m really caring, when I’m with someone I’m all about them. I’m also really loyal and love doing nice things for the people that are special to me. My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships.”

André Furtado

André Furtado Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 21

From: Dudley

Job: Business Owner

He says: “I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.

“I have a strict morning routine, so if I wake anyone up sorry, not sorry. I’m always singing, I get up between 6 and 7am full of energy!”

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 26

From: Sheffield

Job: Gas engineer

He says: “I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside draw with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun, and now I want to settle down now.

“I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.”

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Semi-professional footballer

He says: “I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.

“Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school.”

George Fensom

George Fensom Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Job: Business development executive

He says: “I’ve put myself first in relationships before and it didn’t end well, so I’m looking to focus and give 100% of my time and care to someone. I want to settle down, I’m getting old.

“I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me – although I don’t believe that’s physically possible.”

Mehdi Edno

Medhi Edno Vincent Dolman/ITV

Age: 26

From: Bordeaux/London

Job: Communications manager

He says: “I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.

“Looks are important but they aren’t everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I’m looking for.”