Maya Jama Has The Best Response To Those Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumours

Maya Jama has shut down claims she is dating Leonardo DiCaprio once and for all, after media reports suggested she was fuelling rumours with a necklace.

The Love Island presenter was romantically linked to the Hollywood actor last month, amid reports they’d hit it off after being introduced by mutual friends.

While Leo’s people denied the rumours to the Daily Mail shortly afterwards, the tabloid press suggested Maya could have been signalling to the romance after she was seen wearing a “Leo” necklace in a social media video.

However, there was a very simple explanation to it, which Maya revealed as she definitively shut down the dating rumours on Twitter.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign,” she tweeted.

“We are not dating. Move on please.”

Maya was previously in a relationship with Stormzy for four years between 2015 and 2019, and went on to get engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons.

Following her split from Ben last year, it was reported that Maya and the Vossi Bop rapper had been sighted together again, sparking rumours they had reunited.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Times in January, the former Radio 1 presenter made it clear this was not the case.