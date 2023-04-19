Love Island UK host Maya Jama ITV/Shutterstock

A brand new Love Island spin-off featuring memorable contestants from across the globe is set to launch later this year.

It has been announced that the Love Island Games will offer Islanders from the US, Australian and UK versions a second chance to find love in a new global villa.

Advertisement

While familiar format points like recoupling will remain, there will also be new elements that will see couples teaming up to win challenges.

Deadline reported that Love Island Games will air on the US streaming service Peacock in the autumn, following the conclusion of its fifth regular series.

A UK broadcaster has not been confirmed, although it is worth noting that ITVBe has previously broadcast various series of the US and Australian editions.

Details on the cast, presenting team and location of the villa are yet to be announced.

Love Island Games will see some former UK Islanders return to the villa ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Love Island’s ninth UK series wrapped up last month, with a summer series also planned for a June launch on ITV2.

Maya Jama will return as host after her debut series earlier this year, as the show also heads back to Mallorca in Spain after the winter run took place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, ITV is also set to launch another Love Island spin-off featuring older contestants.

Titled The Romance Retreat, host Davina McCall will welcome nominated single parents to a stunning country house in the hope of finding love.

Davina, who long campaigned for a ‘mid-life Love Island’ said following the announcement earlier this year: “I manifested and I made it happen. I willed there to be an amazing new dating programme for grown-ups.

“People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences – bad, moving, hard – they’ve had tough lives, they’ve got luggage! But they deserve love. And it’s happening!”