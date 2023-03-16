Davina McCall Shares Exciting Update After Revealing Her Hopes To Front 'Midlife Love Island'

Davina McCall Nick England via Getty Images

Davina McCall has been announced as the host of a new dating series aimed at single parents.

In recent history, the former Big Brother host has made no secret of her hopes to front the project, which she previously described as a “midlife Love Island”.

On Thursday morning, ITV confirmed the show was officially in the works, described as a “dating show for the whole family” that will “open the nation’s hearts to a whole new world of grown-up love”.

The network said of the new show, tentatively titled The Romance Retreat: “The fresh new dating format follows nominated single parents, from all over the UK, and from all walks of life, as they live together at a stunning country house with one objective: to find true love.

“Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again.”

Davina also celebrated the new announcement in a video posted on her Instagram.

“I manifested and I made it happen,” she enthused. “I willed there to be an amazing new dating programme for grown-ups. People who have lived a life, who have been through experiences – bad, moving, hard – they’ve had tough lives, they’ve got luggage! But they deserve love. And it’s happening!”

Davina is best known for her work on Big Brother, but has more recently fronted shows like Long Last Family and The Million Pound Drop, as well as appearing as a panellist on all four seasons of The Masked Singer.