If you’re anything like us, you will have spent the last few weeks of 2022 utterly gripped by The Traitors.

And while a second series has since been announced (hurrah!) it is still a long way off returning to our screens (booo!).

Advertisement

The good news is, however, that Channel 4 is preparing to launch a brand new reality show from the same people behind the hit BBC series, called Rise And Fall.

You may already have seen the adverts for it, but so far, they have given little away as to what it is all about – but we’ve done some digging to find out more...

What is Rise And Fall on Channel 4 about?

The show will see 16 members of the public, from all walks of life and ages, begin the game as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a “ruler” or as part of the powerless as a “grafter”.

The grafters will be living in basic conditions in a basement while the rulers live in a penthouse.

The grafters work to complete a series of physically demanding games and challenges to build a cash prize fund only the rulers can win.

Advertisement

The rulers must encourage the grafters to work harder, but if they push too hard they might find themselves toppled from power.

Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, which will be decided by the other players.

At the end of the game, only one ruler will have the chance of winning the prize fund.

The Rise And Fall logo Channel 4

The Rise And Fall lift is also a key component within the show, transporting players from the top to bottom, or vice versa.

Channel 4 promises it will be “a unique game packed with drama, betrayal, alliances and power plays”.

Advertisement

Alf Lawrie, Head of Factual Entertainment at Channel 4, added: “Society is made up of the haves and the have nots, those who have power and those who don’t. In this fascinating new reality format, we’re going to see how power is gained, what happens when power is lost and how the quest for power can bring out the best or worst in people...”

Who is presenting Rise And Fall?

Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James has been announced as the presenter of Rise And Fall.

Greg James is the host of Rise And Fall Channel 4

“I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of,” he said in a statement.

“It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.

“It’s very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin.”

Greg posted a video on his social media, which also gave fans a glimpse at the penthouse apartment.

🚨🚨NEWS 🚨🚨



VERY excited about hosting brand new reality show #RiseAndFall



Coming soon to @Channel4 and All 4… pic.twitter.com/tGm6ld7lXQ — Greg James (@gregjames) March 6, 2023

Advertisement

When does Rise And Fall start?

Channel 4 is yet to make an official announcement as to when Rise And Fall will air on the network and its on demand service All4, although it is expected to be within the coming weeks.

It has been confirmed though that the series consists of 18 hour-long episodes.

What else do we know about Rise And Fall?

To accompany the series, Channel 4 is launching its first-ever TikTok game.

It will bring to life the campaign tag line “let the power struggle begin” with players starting in the basement and competing against their friends.