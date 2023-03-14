Love Island's final four couples ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has released the voting figures for the latest Love Island final, revealing that Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan’s victory was something of a landslide.

During Monday night’s live broadcast, Kai and Sanam were crowned the public’s winners, splitting the show’s £50K between them.

The following morning, ITV shared that the winners bagged just under 44% of the votes, while runners up Ron and Lana bagged 30%.

While this means Kai and Sanam’s win was a comfortable won, they’re still a long way off predecessors Ekin-Su and Davide, who triumphed with a hefty 63.7% of last year’s final vote.

Meanwhile, third placers Tom and Samie got 24% of the vote, and fellow finalists Shaq and Tanya – the only pair to be coupled up for the entire season (well, almost) – received just 2%.

Maya Jama returned to the Love Island villa for the final on Monday night ITV/Shutterstock

For its ninth series, Love Island returned to South Africa for the first time since 2020, with another season set to air on ITV2 in the usual summer slot later in the year.

This season marked Maya Jama’s first as host, with the former Glow Up presenter receiving heaps of praise from Love Island fans, even if the live final wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

You see, Maya had some rather extreme weather to grapple with as she announced which of the final four couples had been chosen as the public’s winners, but we reckon she pulled it off.