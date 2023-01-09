Maya Jama Sets The Record Straight Amid Stormzy Reunion Speculation

Maya Jama BSR Agency via Getty Images

Maya Jama has insisted she’s “really, really single” following rumours that she and her ex-boyfriend Stormzy were back together.

The Love Island host was in a relationship with Stormzy for four years between 2015 and 2019, and went on to get engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons.

Advertisement

Following her split from Ben, it was recently reported that Maya and the Vossi Bop rapper had been sighted together again, sparking rumours they had reunited.

However, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Radio 1 presenter made it clear this was not the case.

“I’m really, really single right now,” she said. “Newly single. It’s only been a month, but it’s nice.”

Stormzy Shane Anthony Sinclair via Getty Images

Advertisement

Maya also reflected on the early years of her relationship with the grime star, before he became the chart-topping festival-headlining household name he is in 2023.

“We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers,” she recalled.

“I was starting at MTV. He’d not even released a single at that point. We were just little babies.

“I don’t think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing. We were just: we’re young and in love and we’re going to go for it and work really hard. We’re just together.

“We never really did red carpets. We didn’t do any of that stuff.”

Maya Jama and Stormzy in 2017 David M. Benett via Getty Images

A representative for Maya previously stated the rumours that the presenter and Stormzy were back together were “false”, although they maintained the two “remain great friends”.

It was recently announced that Maya would be taking over at the helm of Love Island, following the departure of Laura Whitmore.

Advertisement

She’ll begin hosting the first of this year’s two series next week, and is now in South Africa ahead of the launch.