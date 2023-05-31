Got Questions About This Year's Love Island? Well, We Have Answers

The Love Island logo ITV

Love Island 2023 is somehow right around the corner, meaning its almost time to cancel all your weeknight evening plans for the foreseeable.

The upcoming summer edition marks the 10th series of the ITV2 dating show, and it will kick off with 10 brand new singletons entering the villa in the hopes of finding everlasting love.

Of course, the islanders have to flirt, date, and couple up in a desperate bid to avoid being savagely dumped from the villa, and naturally, we’re bracing ourselves for a healthy serving of betrayal, bombshells, and bitchiness.

Here’s everything you need to know so far...

When does Love Island start?

Set those calendar alerts because Love Island officially kicks off on Monday 5 June.

The first episode begins at the usual time of 9pm and has been billed to air on ITV2 for 95minutes. Viewers will also be able to watch via ITVX too.

Who are the Love Island contestants?

The opening cast of this year's Love Island Vincent Dolman/ITV

The first batch of Love Island contestants have been revealed, with five girls and five boys on the hunt for romance.

Among them, is Ella Thomas, a 23-year-old Glaswegian model who has previously appeared in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video.

Semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde, 24, also has a claim to fame, counting former Love Island star Toby Aromolaran – who was crowned runner-up alongside girlfriend Chloe Burrows in 2021 – as one of his pals.

Ella and Tyrique will be joined by George Fensom, Mehdi Edno, Mitchel Taylor, André Furtado, and Ruchee Gurung.

Molly Marsh, Jess Harding, and Catherine Agbaje complete the initial line-up.

But this being Love Island, it won’t be long before they are joined by some bombshell arrivals...

Who is hosting Love Island?

Love Island host Maya Jama Vincent Dolman/ITV

Maya Jama is returning to host the upcoming summer edition of Love Island.

The 28-year-old television personality replaced Laura Whitmore as presenter last year and her debut went down a storm with fans at home.

Maya be joined by comedian Iain Stirling, who will be back on narrating duties giving his hilarious take on all the action.

Where is the Love Island villa?

The show moved to a new villa in Majorca last year Matt FrostITV

While the winter series of Love Island was filmed in South Africa earlier this year, the summer edition will be filmed a little closer to home.

As is typical for the summer show, the islanders will be once again living it up in the Majorcan villa, which was new for 2022.

The sprawling set, which boasts of a huge 20ft swimming pool, giant fire pit, and a hot tub, is located near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Majorca, which is in the east of the Spanish island.