Love Island Filming Briefly Paused After Medics Are Called Into The Villa

The stars of Love Island 2023 ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island filming came to a brief halt just hours after this year’s series got underway when medics had to be called in for contestant Catherine Agbaje.

The estate agent was checked over by medical experts on Saturday after having what has been described in the media as a “funny turn” during production for the first episode, which aired on Monday night.

ITV had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK, but a source said: “Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24-hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming.”

They added: “Once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

An “insider” previously told The Sun that Catherine had “started to feel ill during filming” and was quickly “seen by the villa’s medical team”.

Catherine in her Love Island publicity photo ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island’s latest season kicked off on Monday, with 10 singletons making their way into the Mallorcan villa for the first time.

Dubliner Catherine was coupled up with Andre Furtado in the first episode, after being chosen for one another in a public vote.

Catherine seemed to be happy in her couple, unlike fellow contestants Ruchee Gurang and Jess Harding, who both decided to walk away from their new partners early on.

The villa is set to be rocked tonight when new bombshell Zachariah Noble makes his grand entrance.

Ahead of his arrival, the personal trainer and keen basketball player from Southeast London revealed his motive for signing up to this year’s show.

“I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman,” he says.

