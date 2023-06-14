Love Island Host Maya Jama Hits Back Over Reports About This Series' Viewing Figures

Love Island host Maya Jama Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Maya Jama has hit back at reports in the media surrounding the latest season of Love Island.

This year’s summer series launched last week, with news outlets being quick to pick up on the fact that the show got off to something off a bumpy start when it came to overnight viewing figures.

Since then, ITV has revealed that the launch show has actually been watched by a total of three million people, thanks to those tuning in on catch-up.

Thanks to those watching on ITVX, Love Island has doubled its overnight audience and pulled in the biggest audience of viewers between the ages of 16 and 24 on any commercial channel since last year’s World Cup.

ITV also revealed that the latest series of Love Island has now been streamed almost 200 million times, which Maya took a moment to celebrate on her Instagram story.

Alongside a screenshot of a Bristol Live news story about the millions watching Love Island on demand, Maya wrote: “The papers were so quick to report viewers being low, but they honeys were watching online.”

“This season is elite, thank you very much,” she added.

Maya had her say over on Instagram

Maya took over presenting duties on Love Island during this year’s winter run, following the departure of Laura Whitmore in 2022.

Just over a week in, the villa has already had four bombshell arrivals, and said goodbye to the first of this year’s Islanders over the weekend.