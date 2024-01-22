Saoirse Ronan Reveals Her Axed Barbie Cameo Was Going To Be Very... Weird

Saoirse Ronan Variety via Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has confirmed she was originally supposed to have appeared in last year’s hit Barbie movie.

Back in July, the film’s director and writer Greta Gerwig revealed she’d originally intended for both Saoirse and her frequent co-star Timothée Chalamet to make cameos in Barbie, though neither ended up happening due to scheduling conflicts.

During a new interview with Variety, the Lady Bird star admitted she even knows what her character would have been had she been able to appear in the film.

“I don’t know what [Timothée] was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie,” she explained. “I don’t know how to take that.

“I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.”

Saoirse continued: “I can’t even remember [what happened in the scene], but it was weird. I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

But Saoirse is far from the only A-lister whose planned appearance in Barbie didn’t work out.