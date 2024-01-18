Ryan Gosling at the Barbie premiere last year Michael Buckner via Getty Images

While the world might still be gushing over Barbie star Ryan Gosling’s “Kenergy”, the actor has admitted he has mixed feelings about letting his daughters watch the critically acclaimed film.

Despite previously revealing that he took the role for them, Ryan recently joked to E! News at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in Southern California that he doesn’t know “if [anyone] should watch [their] father as Ken”.

“I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy,” he added.

Ryan, who has two daughters, nine-year-old Esmerelda and seven-year-old Amada, with wife and fellow actor Eva Mendes, admitted he couldn’t totally keep his girls away from Barbieland.

“They’ve seen little parts of it, and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number,” the actor explained.

Ryan said his kiddos’ love for Barbie dolls inspired him to join Greta Gerwig’s film as a “way to sort of make something both for and with them.”

“I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’” he recalled. “And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realised, ‘Okay, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies’.”

“And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too,” he joked.

In July, Ryan noted that he didn’t play with Barbies growing up so his daughters schooled him on how to approach the role of the Ken doll.

“My kids were around for the months at home as I was prepping for it,” he told People at the time. “So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too.”