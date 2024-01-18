Sharon Stone revealed she once tried to make a Barbie movie while congratulating America Ferrara on the success of the 2023 blockbuster. via Associated Press

Sharon Stone was way ahead of her time when it came to being a Barbie girl in the movie world.

The Basic Instinct actor shared how she tried to make a “Barbie” film decades ago while celebrating America Ferrara’s recent Critics’ Choice Award on Instagram.

“I was laughed out [of] the studio when I came [with] the Barbie idea in the ’90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie,” Sharon commented on a video of America’s acceptance speech.”

“How far we’ve come,” she continued. “Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance.”

The success of last summer’s Barbie was preceded by several stunted attempts to make a film inspired by the iconic doll.

Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were both attached to Sony Pictures’ Barbie project at one point, but in 2018, Warner Bros snagged the movie-making rights and began developing a Margot Robbie-fronted Mattel feature.

Director Greta Gerwig boarded the project in 2021 at Margot’s behest, and co-wrote the screenplay with partner Noah Baumbach.

Greta’s artistry got a special shoutout from America Ferrara as she accepted her Critics Choice Award over the weekend.