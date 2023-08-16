Hi Barbie! Here's How You Can Re-Create The Dance The Night Routine From The Movie

Margot Robbie dancing to Dance The Night in the Barbie movie Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’re anything like us, you probably haven’t been able to get the Barbie dance party scene out of your head since watching the movie, which probably explains why it’s been trending on TikTok.

Many users of the social media site have been sharing their own versions of the routine which, in the film, sees all the Barbies getting down to Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night outside Stereotypical Barbie’s – played by Margot Robbie – house.

Unless you’re a dance professional, it’s not the easiest routine to get the hang of – but the good news is there are lots of instructional videos on TikTok that can help.

Among our favourites is the easy-to-follow series from creator @beginnerdancetutorials, which has clocked up over five million views combined on the platform.

Her four-part tutorial breaks down the dance down step by step to help you unleash your inner Barbie:

Here are some of our other favourite TikToks on the Barbie dance, too:

Meanwhile, it looks like Dua Lipa is set to top the UK singles charts this Friday with Dance The Night for the first time since the song’s release back in May.

Margot, who also produced the movie as well as starring as Barbie, previously praised the singer for capturing the essence of the film with the song.

She told The Sun: “There are movies where you hear a song on the soundtrack and just think, ‘Wow, that fits perfectly’. That is what Dua has achieved with Dance The Night – she has totally nailed it.”