Yup, Taylor Swift Celebrated A Very Special Grammys Win With A New Album Announcement

Taylor Swift was never going to let her 13th Grammy win go by without something special to mark the occasion, was she?

During Sunday night’s ceremony, the chart-topping singer scooped the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her latest studio release Midnights.

And while you might think Taylor might be too busy touring the globe and churning out re-recorded versions of her old releases to record any new material… you’d be very much wrong.

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she joked during her acceptance speech.

After thanking the Recording Academy, she continued: “I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret, that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on 19 April.”

Taylor revealed her upcoming album, her 11th overall, would be called The Tortured Poets’ Department, and that she’d be heading backstage to share the cover art on social media.

And we’re happy to say – she was true to her word.

As if Swifties weren’t spoiled enough, many fans also thought Taylor was sending them a secret message about her latest album re-record with a small detail on her Grammys red carpet look.

