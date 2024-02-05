Taylor Swift's Fans Already Think They've Cracked A Secret Message In Her Grammys Look

Taylor Swift on the Grammys red carpet Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

Swifties have become so adept at hunting for Easter eggs they already think they’ve cracked a code in Taylor Swift’s Grammys red carpet look.

On Sunday night, Taylor made a grand entrance alongside fellow singer Lana Del Rey at the music ceremony, where the Anti-Hero singer was nominated for six awards, including Album Of The Year.

Before the event got underway, the chart-topping star struck a pose for photographers wearing a monochrome outfit, complete with a clock-detail necklace.

And it didn’t take long for Taylor’s devoted fans to spot one detail about the accessory that they thought could be the singer trying to send them a secret message.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The hands of her clock necklace appeared to be pointing to 12 o’clock, a presumable nod to her album Midnights, for which she was nominated at this year’s Grammys.

However, the clock face was turned 90 degrees, making it look like quarter past three, which many Swifties thought could be Taylor’s low-key way of hinting at a 15 March release date for her next album re-release…

Sooooo the clock on her necklace says 3:15…. 3/15, March 15th…. Is Taylor releasing Reputation on March 15th??? https://t.co/E8ZnU9K2SO — Chazzz (@ThatManChaz) February 5, 2024

i’m calling it right now. reputation (taylor’s version) releases 3/15/24. — kiyan 🤍 (@auguststan13) February 5, 2024

TAYLORS CHOKER HAS ITS HANDS ON 3:15, MARCH 15 IS A FRIDAY, REP TV IS COMINGGGGG #reptv #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JKJaNmKmfl — j!mmy (@jimmyst4n) February 5, 2024

THE CHOKER IS A CLOCK 3:15 SHE’S A CLOCK pic.twitter.com/Zie6CchBJ0 — ✨Getaway Carly✨(Taylor’s Version) in her Eras era (@Xarluna) February 5, 2024

taylor’s clock necklace seems set to 3/15 - the ides of march - which makes me think…..or is it midnight sideways?!! — marinalikeaboatyard (@marinacarlson) February 5, 2024

A day earlier, Taylor changed her Instagram display photo to a black-and-white picture, which had already led to speculation that “Taylor’s Version” of her album Reputation could be on the way.

Weeks prior to this, fans had also spotted that many of Taylor’s friends – as well as her boyfriend Travis Kelce – had also switched their social media photos to black-and-white snaps.

