Taylor Swift Fans Reckon Boyfriend Travis Kelce Is Helping Her Tease Her Latest Album Release

Taylor Swift fans think the singer has enlisted some of her famous friends to help soft-launch her latest album re-release.

And yes, that includes her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Since 2019, Taylor has been in the process of re-recording her first six albums after their masters were bought in a controversial business move by music manager Scooter Braun.

The 12-time Grammy winner has since unveiled “Taylor’s Version” of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989, with fans now speculating that Reputation will be next.

Swifties came to this conclusion after spotting that some of the Look What You Made Me Do singer’s closest pals (including Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Lautner, as well as Travis) had changed their Instagram avatars to black-and-white photos, in an apparent nod to Reputation’s original artwork.

They’ve all changed their pfp to black and white… reputation tv??? pic.twitter.com/EgZyKtIzo7 — jas🐍 (@stitchswift13) January 20, 2024

Others have also picked up on the fact that Taylor has repeatedly been seen wearing snakeskin in recent history, with serpents forming a major part of Reputation’s branding.

Reputation was Taylor’s comeback album after taking time out from the spotlight following a very public fall-out with Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

The album spawned singles Look What Made You Do (Taylor’s first ever UK number one), Ready For It and End Game, with album cuts Getaway Car and Delicate going on to become fan-favourites.

Taylor at the Golden Globes earlier this month Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Taylor is currently on a well-earned break from her Eras Tour, a three-and–a-half-hour show encompassing hits from across her career.