Argylle Director Matthew Vaughn Finally Sets The Record Straight On Those Taylor Swift Rumours

Matthew Vaughn pictured on the set of Argylle Apple

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has spoken out about rumours Taylor Swift is behind his new film Argylle.

Speculation has been rife about Argylle for months now, after Swifties began piecing together clues that suggested Taylor could secretly have penned the still-unreleased novel on which the spy movie is based, written by the enigmatic debut author Elly Conway.

Now, we appreciate that sometimes Taylor-related conspiracy theories need to be taken with a pinch of salt, but this one genuinely sounded like it had some credibility to it, with key names and dates pointing to the I Knew You Were Trouble singer.

However, Matthew has now insisted that there is no truth to the rumour at all.

“I’m not a big internet guy, and it was actually my daughter who came up to me — this is the power of celebrity and the internet — and said, ‘You never told me Taylor wrote the book!’” the filmmaker told Rolling Stone.

“And I’m looking at her going, ‘What are you talking about Taylor Swift wrote the book? She didn’t write the book!’

“And I was laughing because I was like, ‘It’s not true! She didn’t write the book!’ But my daughter was convinced of it.”

Taylor Swift James Devaney via Getty Images

He added: “There is a real book … and it’s a really good book. And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift.

“And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and centre. I don’t want to be a part of that club.

“I did read the conspiracies and I was like, ‘Wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned!’ But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.”

Bryce Dallas Howard in character as Elly Conway in Argylle Apple

In the film, Bryce Dallas Howard portrays author Elly Conway, while Henry Cavill plays the titular secret agent.