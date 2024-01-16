Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of Mean Girls last week John Lamparski via Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has voiced her “disappointment” about a joke included in the new Mean Girls movie.

The new film is a big-screen adaptation of the Broadway version of Mean Girls, which was itself inspired by the 2004 teen classic, in which Lindsay took the lead as Cady Heron.

However, having attended the film’s premiere last week, the Freaky Friday star has admitted she was less than pleased with one part of the new movie.

In one scene, per Metro, a character played by rapper Megan Thee Stallion declares that “Y2K fire crotch is back”, a nod to a disparaging nickname used to refer to Lindsay in the media at the height of her fame.

A spokesperson for Lindsay told Metro: “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

Lindsay in Mean Girls with co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

As with the original Mean Girls, the new film was written by Tina Fey, who also reprises her role as Miss Norbury in the upcoming musical version.

Reviews for Mean Girls have also teased that fans should also keep an eye out for cameos from the original film in this new version, which stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Renée Rapp taking over the role of Regina George, originally played by Rachel McAdams.

Also among the cast are Bebe Wood and Avantika as new members of the Plastics, while Auliʻi Cravalho, best known for voicing Disney’s Moana, and Jaquel Spivey play reimagined versions of the classic characters Janis and Damian.