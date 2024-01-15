Tina Fey Says She And Tim Meadows Agreed To Do Mean Girls Remake On 1 Condition

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tina Fey spilled on how she and Tim Meadows agreed to reprise their roles in the Mean Girls movie musical.

Fey and Meadows starred as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, in the original 2004 film before their work in the latest Mean Girls, a remake based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

“I am reprising my role as Ms. Norbury because we thought, well, teachers work for a long time. So it might make sense if Tim and I did it,” Fey told People magazine.

“So I called Tim and I was like, ‘Will you do it? I’ll do it if you do it.’ And we said yes, as long as we don’t have to sing.”

She continued: “It was fun. It’s been nice to see Tim. One of us has aged — the other one of us is Tim Meadows! But it’s been really nice to get to work with Tim again.”

Meadows joined the cast of the latest film after previously appearing without Fey in Mean Girls 2, a sequel that premiered on ABC Family (now Freeform) in 2011.

Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall are married in the movie this time around, which Fey said was 90% a “joke” to amuse former 30 Rock writer Robert Carlock.

“After the first movie came out, he used to tease us both, ‘Your characters really are in love.’ So that joke is mostly for him,” she revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

The latest Mean Girls starring Reneé Rapp is set to take the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $32 million this holiday weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.