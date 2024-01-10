Lindsay Lohan Reveals Which Mean Girls Stars Are Still Part Of Her Clique

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of the new Mean Girls movie on Monday KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images

While celebrating the premiere of the new Mean Girls musical movie in New York on Monday, Lindsay revealed she’s still close with her on-screen besties from the original 2004 film.

“The three of us are friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the musical movie’s premiere.

Advertisement

“I love Amanda and she’s done so well with her career,” Lindsay continued. “She’s such a great actress and Lacey as well. We’re good friends and that’s what matters most.”

No mention was made of Rachel McAdams, who played Queen Bee Regina George in the movie.

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan (far left), Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in a still from the 2004 film CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Lindsay, Lacey and Amanda had the pleasure of reuniting their clique, The Plastics, last year. In a Black Friday ad campaign for Walmart, they got to play grown-up versions of their iconic characters.

While there are no plans for a proper Mean Girls sequel, Lindsay said the trio “always talk about” returning to North Shore High together.

Advertisement

Right now, the stars are focusing on family, however.

Lindsay told ET she was thrilled to join Lacey and Amanda’s “mom club” after welcoming son Luai Shammas last July. Amanda is a mum of three and Lacey has also a daughter.

“I’m part of the ‘mom club’ now with them. It’s great,” Lindsay said. “It’s such an amazing feeling. I feel great. I feel wonderful. He’s coming up on six months.”