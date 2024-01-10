This Is What Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift Were Really Gossiping About At The Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift pictured at the Golden Globes Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

A clip of Selena Gomez spilling some mysterious tea with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes has had people talking on social media ever since Sunday night’s ceremony.

Well, after several days of speculation, Selena has finally set the record straight over exactly what she and her BFF and fellow singer were gossiping about.

And no, despite what you may have read, it wasn’t Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet.

Responding to an Instagram post from E! News asking whether the Only Murders In The Building star was “gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet”, she responded in the comments: “Noooooo…”

“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone[’s] business,” she added.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Wonka star also shut down the rumours, insisting to TMZ that things between himself and Selena are all good.

Taylor was involved in another of the Golden Globes’ most viral moments this year, when comedian Jo Koy cracked a joke about her during the ceremony.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift…” the host said, at which point the camera cut to a decidedly unimpressed-looking Taylor sipping her drink.

Jo later conceded the joke was not his finest hour, clarifying: “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that.