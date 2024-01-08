The Heartwarming Reason Emma Stone Called Taylor Swift 'An A**hole' At The Golden Globes

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

As well as taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things at the 2024 Golden Globes – actor Emma Stone certainly also deserves the prize for the best backstage comment.

A reporter asked Emma backstage how she felt about Taylor Swift, who was spotted enthusiastically celebrating the actor’s win in the audience, being such a supporter of hers.

Known for her dry humour, Emma responded, “What an asshole, am I right?”

As the room erupted in laughter, Emma added on a *slighty* more serious note:

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a**hole.”

Taylor Swift has previously spoken about her relationship with Emma, telling PopSugar: “My friends are amazing and I’m so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone... They can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”

As well as winning her award for her part in Poor Things, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed movie also took home Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.