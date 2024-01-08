Taylor Swift's Golden Globes Dress Can Make The Whole Place Glitter

Taylor Swift shimmered on the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The Bejeweled singer arrived to the award ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday night wearing a stunning sparkly green custom Gucci gown. She accessorised the look with drop earrings.
Swift earned a 2024 Golden Globes nomination for new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
This year marks the first time Swift, who has now been nominated for a total of five Golden Globes, was nominated for an award outside the Best Original Song category.
Fans hoping to see photos of Travis Kelce posing next to Swift on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night may be disappointed.
The Kansas City Chiefs star did not strut down the red carpet with Swift, though he was apparently not too far away.
The Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. Kelce, however, did not play since coach Andy Reid decided to rest him ahead of the playoffs.
Swift, whom Time named its 2023 Person of the Year, had celebrated the premiere of the Eras Tour film in October in an Instagram post, writing that the film “vividly” captures her concert tour, which wrapped in November.
“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favourite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” she wrote in the caption of the post.