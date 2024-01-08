Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Make Golden Globe History With Beef Wins

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Beef co-stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are jointly celebrating historic triumphs at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Wong and Yeun won Best Actress and Actor, respectively, in a Limited Series for their performances in the acclaimed Netflix dramedy, becoming the first winners of Asian descent in those categories.

Advertisement

After her win was announced, Wong received a congratulatory kiss from boyfriend Bill Hader. In her subsequent speech, however, she took a moment to thank ex-husband Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two children.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” she said. “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Watch Ali Wong’s Golden Globes speech below.

After beating out fellow actors Matt Bomer and Jon Hamm in his category, Yeun described himself as the “recipient of a long line of compassion and love and protection and goodwill,” jokingly comparing himself to a Disney princess.

Advertisement

“The story I usually tell of myself to myself is one of isolation and separateness, and then you come up here and you have this moment and you can only just think about everyone else,” he explained. “That feels like the plot of ‘Frozen,’ I just noticed. Shoutout to my daughter Ruthie ― family movie night!”

Watch Steven Yeun’s Golden Globes speech below.

Created by Korean filmmaker Lee Sung Jin, Beef follows two strangers, Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined after a traffic incident in Los Angeles.

The 10-episode series premiered in April of last year to near-unanimous praise from critics. “The best show to represent 2023,” USA Today wrote, while The Hollywood Reporter called it “a feast of sharp comedy, wild thrills and disarming empathy.”

Wong, Yeun and the creative team behind Beef will get a second chance to shine this month at the 2024 Emmy Awards, where the series is up for 13 awards in 11 categories.